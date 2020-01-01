Bengaluru FC set to sign Mumbai City defender Pratik Chaudhari

The Mumbai City defender Pratik Chaudhari is set for a change of clubs in the summer...

Bengaluru FC have secured the signature of Mumbai City defender Pratik Chaudhari, Goal has learnt.

The 30-year-old defender, who was a first-team regular for the Islanders in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season, is set to join the Blues next season.

Pratik has played for the likes of Air India and Mumbai FC in the I-League, joined Kerala Blasters in 2016. He went on to feature for Delhi Dynamos and Jamshedpur before joining Mumbai City last summer.

Having played as a centre-back for Jorge Costa's side, Chaudhari managed to grab and an assist in 16 starts as his team finished their campaign on the fifth position on the league table.

Pratik's arrival is expected to strengthen the Bengaluru defence which conceded the least number of goals in the league stage of the ongoing ISL campaign.