ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC

The French midfielder jump ship to join the Kolkata giants...

Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan rope in French midfielder Hugo Boumous from last season's champions Mumbai City FC.

The 25-year-old midfielder had come to India in the 2017-18 season. After spending three seasons with the Gaurs, he moved to Mumbai City FC last season for a record transfer fee.

Donning the Islanders' jersey, Boumous appeared in 16 ISL matches last season where he scored three goals and provided seven assists.

The Frenchman has provided the highest number of assists in the history of ISL, 24 in 56 matches and is one of the best foreign players to have ever played in the league. Boumous had won the Golden Ball award in the 2019-20 season while playing for FC Goa.

What did Boumous say after joining ATKMB?

"I know Kolkata as the Mecca of Indian football. I am happy to sign with the city's traditional and successful club, ATK Mohun Bagan. I have heard that the joy of playing in front of millions of supporters of the Green-Maroon team in Yuba Bharati is different and I shall play this time to win them.

"I am always hungry to win the trophy. I have brought success to the clubs that I have played in. And I shall keep this in mind as I play again. I will do my best to win. I am looking forward to seeing the passion and excitement of the Green Maroon supporters after winning the match. Sanjiv Goenka, the principal owner of the team, inspired me to come to Kolkata. I am grateful to him. My goal is to win the AFC Cup and the Indian Super League.

“Both scoring goals and helping to score goals are equally rewarding. I get pleasure from both. The team’s victory is the main purpose. That is not possible without goals."

What did Habas say?

Hailing Boumous' signing by the club, Spanish coach Habas said, "Hugo is a very fast and technically successful footballer. His personal skills are also very good. Hugo can create attacks as well as counterattacks. That is why he is so successful. With the arrival of Hugo, the strength of the team increased a lot."