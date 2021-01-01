Antonio Habas not worried about Roy Krishna’s form: He can score goals

The former Valencia coach shared an update on the status of midfielder Javier Hernandez’s recovery…

Roy Krishna hasn’t scored a goal in the last three Indian Super League (ISL) matches however, coach Antonio Habas isn’t a worried man. The Fiji international scored five goals in as many matches but hasn’t found the back of the net since their 1-0 win over FC Goa where Krishna converted from the spot.

In fact, his last goal from open play, where he was offside by some distance, was against Jamshedpur FC on December 7, 2020.

“I have to analyse the performance of the whole team and not just Roy Krishna in the last matches. The team's behaviour and performance is 100 per cent. Roy Krishna can score goals but more important is their attitude and overall performance,” said Habas.

The ATK Mohun Bagan coach was questioned on the reason as to why his strikers have been guilty of being wasteful this season. He answered by stating that he would be concerned if his team weren’t creating goalscoring opportunities.

“I would have been worried if didn't create chances to score but in football, you can do something in one situation and cannot do that in another. In football, all situations are different during the 90 minutes,” he said.

Javier Hernandez, who scored two goals in the ISL final last year, has been missing in action due to an injury. The 31-year-old hasn’t recovered completely from his injury yet as Habas and his medical staff are in no hurry to bring him back until then.

“He was well but just before the match (Chennaiyin) he had some problem, and we preferred not to force the player,” said the former Bolivia national team coach.

Habas maintained that it is vital for his side to continue their progress in the same vein and assimilate as many points as possible in the league stage.

“Being top of the table is good confidence for the team but at the same time, it is also a big responsibility for us to continue the performance and remain at the top of the table. Our team is preparing for that,” he signed off.