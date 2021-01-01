Alexander Romario and Glan Martins have proved to be the perfect fit for FC Goa

Romario and Glan have shown that the hype of their successful stints in the I-League wasn't to be ignored...

The FC Goa duo of Alexander Romario and Glan Martins have been the silent protagonists for the club in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Romario has been involved in five of Goa’s 31 goals this season. He has scored one and assisted four goals. The only Indian to have more assists than Romario this season is Odisha FC's Jerry Mawihmingthanga (5).

Overall, only five players have registered more assists than the two-time I-League winner. Romario boasts of a passing accuracy of 73.8 per cent in the opponent's half, with155 of his 210 passes successful in that region. The 24-year-old also has played an impressive 42 passes into the box (including crosses).

Romario came off the bench to provide an assist for the equaliser in the club's first game of the season (2-2 draw against Bengaluru) and started on the bench for another two games, after which FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando found it hard to keep him out of his first XI.

"Romario is very good and he understands about the high press very well. He works a lot in defence (as well). When we are in positional attack, he knows about (how to exploit) the free spaces and he understands the timings. In my opinion, he has a lot of talent and it's necessary to put his talent in Goa's favour," the coach had admitted of the player earlier this season.

Just like Romario plying his trade in the ISL for the very first time this season, Glan Martins have been an immediate impact at the club thanks to the January transfer swap with Lenny Rodrigues going to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Not that Lenny was any less of an influence than Glan in the Goan side's midfield. But ever since joining Goa from the Kolkatan outfit on February 1, the latter has appeared in six games and has scored one goal that came against Mumbai City during their 3-3 draw. The former Churchill Brothers midfielder also has one assist to his name.

In the matches Glan Martins has played for Goa since his arrival on February 2, the Gaurs have averaged two goals per game; without him they average 1.4 goals per game. FC Goa also have a slightly better points-per-game ratio with Martins playing (1.7) in the team than without him (1.5).

Defensively as well, the 26-year-old has is just two tackles short of Romario (56) with six fewer appearances to his name and only six of them with FC Goa.

Ferrando not too long ago claimed that, "With Princeton and Glan, I think I'm very happy with this team after the winter window. Glan and Princeton for me are the best number 6 (pair) in the Indian Super League."



The statistics used in this article have been aided by Opta .