ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City's Sergio Lobera - I'm here to improve the level of Indian players

The Spanish coach stressed on the importance on having a good squad rather than a perfect best XI...

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City will go into their next match against Odisha on Sunday, filled with confidence after demolishing East Bengal 3-0 during their last outing. Much to his relief, ace midfielder Hugo Boumous is back in form and played a crucial role against the Red and Golds, fashioning two assists.

Although Odisha remain winless after three games, Lobera is not taking their opponents lightly.

"Odisha has a very good team. We need to work very well in both areas, attack and defence. We need to stick to our style and improve our play. It is not easy playing against a team like Odisha. Every game is different. They have an experienced coach," the tactician stated.

"It is going to be a difficult game. We will try to stick to our play. We play attacking football. Balance is an important thing. We had two clean sheets. That is very important. We need to score goals. That is our philosophy."

The former Las Palmas manager does not consider his team as favourites for the season he believes that there are many factors which can influence the result apart from sporting reasons.

"For me, we are not favourites. This is a different season. Injuries and short pre-season make it more difficult. Quarantine is also a problem. We need to work as a family. There are very good teams. I accept the challenge. My focus is on our team. We need to improve a lot of things. This is my job as a coach."

Mumbai City have two lethal strikers in Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche in their ranks. They started together in their first match against NorthEast United but since then Lobera has chosen Fondre over the Nigerian in the starting line up.

"I have a very good squad. If you need to win a game, you need 11 players and if you want to win the league you need to have a good squad. It is an amazing problem for me (having to pick one from Fondre and Ogbeche). This season you need fresh players from the bench who can improve your level of play. We will play two games in a very short time. When you have very good players, you can manage better this kind of situations.

"I am readying a squad. I made four changes in the second game as a team. I know the physical condition form each player. It depends on the game. It is not about trying different things. We need to win and find the best XI for every game," he explained.

East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler made a controversial comment that there are a few Indian players who seem that they have not been coached before. Since then, the English coach did issue a clarification, stating that his comments were taken out of context.

Lobera chose to stay away from the remarks but made it clear that he considers improving Indian players a core aspect of his job.

"I am here to improve the level of Indian players. It is a target for me. But I won't comment on his thoughts."

Farukh Choudhary who accompanied his coach believes that his game will only improve under the tutelage of Sergio Lobera and that he expects to take massive strides in terms of his development as an attacking player within a year.



“We need to keep the momentum going. It was a good win. We needed to get the goals (in the last game against East Bengal).



“I am sure that I will improve a lot under Lobera. In terms of my movement as an attacker, I can learn a lot from him. I hope to be a different player in one year. Looking forward to many more games and training sessions under him,” said the former Jamshedpur FC forward.