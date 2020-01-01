ISL 2020-21: Could all teams undergo pre-season at the same location?

With the competition set to be moved to one venue for the upcoming season, the teams are likely to conduct their pre-season together as well...

There is a real chance that all the Indian Super League (ISL) club might undergo their pre-season training at the same location where the competition will be held in the 2020-21 season.

With the uncertainty over the Covid-19 crisis not showing any signs of abating, the ISL will be held at a centralised venue in the upcoming season. Goa and Kerala have been mooted as potential hosts, with the former in prime position to hold the competition.

With the tournament following such a direction, the league authorities, ie Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), have asked the teams consider undergoing pre-season training at the same location where ISL will be hosted.

While it is up to the discretion of the clubs but it is very much likely that they will take up the league's suggestion.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there is bound to be quarantine protocols for inter-state travel. So, all teams will have to take that into account when they finalise their arrangements.

As such, all teams will want to arrive at the host state well in advance so as to not leave anything to chance including getting the entire team in quarantine when the competiton kick starts.

A point to be noted here is that international players who come to India will have to definitely undergo quarantine when they enter the country. The clubs wouldn't want them to undergo another round of quarantine with such an interstate travel.

As far as Goa is concerned, travellers coming in can take a Covid-19 swab test two days prior to the travel. Else, travellers will have to get tested in Goa for the same. If the test is negative, they will be allowed in. Anyone testing positive for Coronavirus would either have to go back or stay in quarantine in Goa until their test result is negative.

It also remains to be seen if the protective measures are eased or tightened in the coming months.

From a time when numerous teams flew abroad to conduct pre-season training, this year will be a marked difference with all teams most certainly set to do their pre-season training in India if not at the same location.