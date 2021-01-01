Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
ISL
NorthEast United are eyeing the record of four consecutive wins in competitive matches for the first time in the club's history...

NorthEast United and FC Goa, both with 21 points from 14 games, head into a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture against each other at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Thursday evening.

Game NorthEast United vs FC Goa
Date Thursday, February 4
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

NorthEast United Possible XI:

NorthEast United possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta
Suspended - None

Key Players - Deshorn Brown, Federico Gallego


FC Goa Possible XI: 

FC Goa possible XI

Injured - Brandon Fernandes
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Edu Bedia

Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz

 

