Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera: FC Goa are under pressure

Sergio Lobera feels the game against FC Goa is special only because they are his former employers...

Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera claims that he is not worried about maintaining a distance from the rest of the teams at the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) points table.

ATK Mohun Bagan registered a 4-1 win over Odisha on Saturday to move within three points of the Islanders (33 points) who take on FC Goa on Monday.

"Obviously, we are competing against other good teams like ATK [Mohun Bagan]," Lobera reasoned. "It's a normal situation. There's nothing wrong [in it]. I am very happy with my team. It's not possible to win every game and other teams are also doing well. It's amazing to have a possibility to be able to compete with a team like ATK Mohun Bagan. We have three points more than them and I'm very happy with this situation."

Facing Goa for the second time since he joined Mumbai City, he said that the fixture is special only because they are his former employers.

"Our focus is on ourselves, to try to win every game. It's always special when you are playing against your former team but in terms of the points table and results, it's different. We want to win the game and we're working to get three points," he said and opined that the Gaurs will be under pressure.

"Tomorrow we know that we are playing against a very good team. They are playing under pressure because they need to reach the playoffs and now more teams are competing for those places. We need to try to improve some things and I am very confident and positive about getting the three points tomorrow."

Mumbai City have scored six times in their last six games, having scored 16 in the previous nine but remain the team who have conceded the least (8) number of goals.

"I feel the most important thing is balance. You know that I like to play attacking football and score goals. I will be upset if we don't have chances to score goals. For example, in the last game, we had more clear chances to score goals. But the balance is very good for us and the goal difference is good as you can see on the table, and I'm very happy," Lobera responded.

Ahmed Jahouh returns from suspension as Lobera will have a full squad at his disposal. "It's always important to have a full squad to have more options. I think it's going to be a tough game. There are no easy games in this competition. There are no favourites because every game is a tough game and tomorrow is no different," the Mumbai City tactician mentioned.

Rowllin Borges feels that the attacking aspect of his game has improved under the Spanish coach and has confessed to living a dream as he is set to play alongside Ahmed Jahouh.

"I think under him (Lobera) I have improved my technical game a lot, especially passing. I hope I keep improving and learn a lot from him as the season progresses. I can improve more each day under him. I think the attacking part of my game has improved a lot because I have more freedom to move in the attack. Not that every time I have to go in the attack. If the game needs me to, I find the right time for the same.

"I was and still am a big fan of Jahouh. Playing and learning from him is a dream. Seeing the way he plays is enjoyable and I want to learn and improve playing alongside him," said the Goan midfielder.