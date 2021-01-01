ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
ISL
After the fourth team in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) between FC Goa and Hyderabad has been decided on Sunday, Mumbai City take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC stadium in Bambolim with the ISL League Shield on the line.
|Game
|Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|Date
|Sunday, February 28
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Marathi TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Marathi
|Malayalam TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Bengali
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
Mumbai City Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Hugo Boumous, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Ahmed Jahouh
ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:
Injured - Michael Soosairaj
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Subhasish Bose
Key Players - Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh