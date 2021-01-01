'Bengaluru have Fran Gonzalez' - Kerala Blasters' boss Kibu Vicuna feels Blues won't miss Dimas Delgado

The Spaniard stressed Bengaluru have no dearth of quality players including one of his former players at Mohun Bagan...

Kerala Blasters, 10th in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings, will be looking to climb up the rungs when they take on Bengaluru FC who are in a bad run of form.

Since losing the reverse fixture 4-2 against Bengaluru, Kerala have picked two wins while the Blues have won just once in six games (D1, L4). However, coach Kibu Vicuna refuses to think his team are the favourites for this side.

"Bengaluru are a good team with good players. The circumstances are different but we are preparing for every game in the same manner, to play a good game and try to win and improve our defence and attack. They have good foreigners and Indian players," he said.

Vicuna revealed that Kerala defender Bakary Kone's absence from the matchday squad for the last two games was due to a knock but the Burkina Faso national is recovering well.

"Bakary got an injury against East Bengal (1-1 draw in the first leg) in the last few minutes. He is recovering. He came back against Odisha but he had physical problems again. He is going to train normally with the team today, we will see if he is going to be on the team tomorrow."

Kerala Blasters were last held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal in the reverse fixture owing to an injury time equaliser scored by the Red and Golds. Vicuna, however, is not fazed.

"This is football, the other team is playing as well. They had the ball but we controlled the game after Jordan (Murray)'s goal," Vicuna mentioned.

The former Osasuna assistant also insisted that Kerala will have no advantage owing to the absence of Bengaluru medio Dimas Delgado who ha flown back to Spain.

"Dimas is a very good player. They have Fran Gonzalez, he is very good. He can play in centre back and centre midfield. [Erik] Paartalu, [Sunil] Chhetri, Suresh (Singh Wangjam), they have good players. The match is not dependent on one player, we are going to prepare well," Vicuna mentioned.