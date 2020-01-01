ISL 2020-21 in Goa: All you need to know about the 'Home' stadiums and training grounds

The coastal state has hosted two finals of the ISL and are now handed the hosting duties for the entire upcoming season...

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is slated to be held in Goa - across three stadiums, namely Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The stadiums have been allotted to teams based on their standings from the previous season - as listed below - and each team will be alloted a separate training pitch among 12 options provided by the league.



Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

'Home' to: FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC

Home of FC Goa since the inception of the ISL and host to two finals, in 2015 and 2019. Churchill Brothers has also used the ground as their home venue in the I-League 2019-20 season. Established in 1989, the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) ground has been home to Dempo SC, Salgaocar FC, Churchill Brothers SC and Sporting Clube de Goa in the I-League over the years.

International cricket has also been played here, besides a number of major footballing events including the Indian national team's games. The stadium was renovated ahead of the 2014 Lusofonia Games and then again before the 2017 Men's U-17 World Cup. The venue was also doubled up as a shelter home for several migrants during the Coronavirus lockdown.

GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

'Home' to: Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters

The relatively new stadium was constructed for the 2014 Lusofonia Games and hosted the football event at the Games where Goa-India team won the gold medal. The ground has been used as a practice ground by FC Goa's first team in 2019-20 season besides the home ground for their B team in the Goa Pro League. The Gaurs have also played a number of their friendlies here. The Indian Arrows have also played I-League matches in the past.

Also owned and maintained by SAG, it was enlisted as one of the training grounds at the 2017 Men's U-17 World Cup.

Tilak Maidan, Vasco

'Home' to: Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United, Hyderabad FC

This SAG-owned ground has regularly been a host to I-League games as well various other competitions like the Goa Pro League. Indian Arrows and Churchill Brothers were the last two teams to have the venue as their home.

It was used as one of the official training grounds for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Training pitches

North Goa

1 Sangolda football ground, Sangolda 2 Dr Gustavo Monteiro football ground, Candolim 3 Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa 4 Morjim football ground, Mapusa 5 Poriat football ground, Poriat



South Goa