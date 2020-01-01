ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC sign Spanish forward Fran Sandaza

Sandaza has been a regular in Spanish Second Division for teams like Girona and Alcorcon...

Hyderabad FC have announced the signing of Fran Sandaza for the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 35-year-old last turned up for Spanish Segunda Division side Alcorcon.

Sandaza joined Valencia B in 2002 and during that stint, he shared the same dressing room with FC Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba.

In 2008, he joined Scottish Premier Division side Dundee United. He scored 11 goals in 39 matches for the club in three seasons.

The most productive spell in his career came during his time with Girona FC where he scored 25 goals in 73 matches in two separate stints. In 2014, he joined the Spanish outfit on a one-year deal making 42 appearances and scoring sixteen times in all competitions.

Following that season, he moved to Japan to play for Tokyo FC but he was barely used by the manager. In 2016, he returned to his former stomping ground in Girona after agreeing to a two-year contract and once again found his goal-scoring boots.

In Asia, he has also played for China's Qingdao Huanghai FC. But his performances failed to meet expectations as he scored just five goals.

Hyderabad FC have signed a new manager in Manolo Marquez and have roped in Joa Victor, Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese as foreigners ahead of the seventh season of ISL to be played in Goa.