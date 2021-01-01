ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
ISL/Goal
It's the final match of the season as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan vye for the ultimate prize of the 2020-21 season when the two sides meet at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, on Saturday evening.
|Game
|Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|Date
|Saturday, March 13
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Marathi TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Marathi
|Malayalam TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Bengali
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
Mumbai City Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Mandar Rao Dessai
Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Hugo Boumous
ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:
Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams