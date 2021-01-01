Manuel Marquez: 'Hyderabad will finish above Jamshedpur'

The Hyderabad coach feels that new signings have strengthened their next opponents East Bengal...

Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez is confident of finishing above Jamshedpur in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) points table.

The Nizams, who face East Bengal on Friday, are currently fourth and level on points (23) with FC Goa and NorthEast United in the race to the play-offs with the. Jamshedpur have moved sixth following a narrow 1-0 win over Chennaiyin on Wednesday.

"If we win all the games, for sure we are in the top four. If we win three games and one of them is against Goa, we are in the top four. Of course, now the end of the competition is close and now in these games, we have to think game by game. If we think about eight, nine or 12 points, it will be a mistake. Now we have to win against East Bengal which is a very difficult game. After that, let's see what happens.

"Jamshedpur is a good team and they can win all the games. But I always say that if you are fourth on the table and the team who is sixth arrive with the same points, it means that you don't deserve to play the play-offs. But I think Hyderabad will be above Jamshedpur at the end of the season," he said.

Marquez recently signed a two-year extension with the club and is excited about Hyderabad's project next season, "I am very happy with the team. We know this is not a normal season in the bubble. It's very difficult for all of us without our families but one of the most important things is that the team with the staff and players are like a family. When I spoke with Varun (Tripuraneni), the co-owner of the club, he explained to me the project for the next season. It's always difficult to do something with only one year at a club and I'm very happy to stay here.

"Today you are fantastic, tomorrow you are a disaster. This is how football is. What I like about Hyderabad is that they are thinking for the long term, to continue the development of these young players. We are fighting for the top four this year and we want to improve. The aim is to play good football and continue with the development of these guys. To win is the most important but how the players feel about the way they have to play is as important."

The Spaniard added that facing East Bengal is not going to be an easy task given that they are faced with the task of winning all their remaining games in order to get to the play-offs.

"It's a very tough game because you know that they started the season late because they were the last team to join the ISL. I remember after five or six games, they had only one or two points. They changed a lot of players and now they have very good foreigners. They have signed one of the best players in this championship, Bright (Enobakhare). We have to try to avoid East Bengal playing the kind of football they play, for example, the way they played against Jamshedpur. But of course, we have to talk about (focus on) our team.

"It's difficult to stop him (Bright) but in one game you never know what will happen. Maybe it's not his best day, maybe we can put one man very close to him. I think the team who stopped him well was Bengaluru. He's an attacking midfielder but he likes to go to the left side. If he has a good day, it's difficult to stop him. But if we only think about Bright, we will be wrong because they have a lot of other good players," he stated.

The Hyderabad tactician also looked at the fact that East Bengal have added fresh legs to their team which could also have a positive bearing on their performance.

Article continues below

"Eight games in less than 40 days is too much but all the teams are in the same condition. I think this is not an excuse. East Bengal is a good team after the new signings (Sarthak Golui and Saurav Das) who are fresher because they were not playing at the previous team. Maybe this is the reason that some players like Marcelinho who have signed for another team (joined ATK Mohun Bagan from Odisha) are playing very well because they are fresher than the other players.

"You have to know when you train hard or light. It's very difficult to correct mistakes because you don't have much time. After a game, you recover and play again in two days. Maybe there are mistakes in all the teams and normally (inevitably) they are repeated in other games," Marquez concluded.