ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Odisha: Roy Krishna's late header takes Mariners to the top

Odisha failed to end ATK Mohun Bagan's all-win start...

ATK Mohun Bagan continued their all-win start in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) following a narrow win against Odisha in their third match of the season at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday.

The teams fought toe-to-toe right until Roy Krishna's header decided the fate of the game in the final minute.

Antonio Lopez Habas and Stuart Baxter made one change each in the lineups. Manvir Singh replaced David Williams and Diego Mauricio came in for Manuel Onwu in ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha starting XIs respectively.

The first major goal-scoring chance came to Roy Krishna in the 24th minute when he found himself one-on-one with Kamaljit Singh after receiving a long ball from Tiri inside the Odisha box but the Fijian blasted the ball above the crossbar.

But the easiest chance of the half was squandered by Jacob Tratt in the 35th minute. Premjit Singh played out a short corner to Marcelinho who found Cole Alexander on the top of the box. Alexander lobbed in a cross for Tratt who had an empty net in front of him but his header went wide from a handshaking distance.

The first half saw a cagey affair in an evenly poised contest as both teams took a safety first approach.

