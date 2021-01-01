ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

League leaders ATK Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in the second Kolkata derby of the ISL 2020-21 season...

Arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal lock horns in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Friday evening.

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Date Friday, February 19 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Roy Krishna, Tiri



East Bengal Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Bright Enobakhare, Jaques Maghoma



MATCH PREVIEW

Other than bagging the bragging rights of the derby, ATK Mohun Bagan will also look to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over their arch-rivals East Bengal.

The Mariners currently a clear two-point lead at the top over Mumbai City and win in the derby will take them inches closer to the ISL League Winners' Shield.

Antonio Habas' side are in a scintillating form at the moment as they have won their last four matches scoring 10 goals. Since Marcelinho has joined them in the January window, the Green and Maroons' strength upfront has increased manifold.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have only pride to play for in this derby as they are already out of the play-offs race. They will hope to avenge their defeat from the first leg and restore pride.

The Red and Golds' last derby win was back in January 2019 in the I-League. Since then the two sides have clashed thrice where the Mariners have emerged victorious twice and one game ended in a draw.

East Bengal also have grown in strength since Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das joined the team from Mumbai City and Raju Gaikwad retired to the starting lineup after a prolonged injury period.

An exciting battle is on the cards as the old foes come face to face one last time this season. Who comes out on top after an intense battle of 90 minutes?