ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad’s Phil Brown - I didn’t expect us to lose the match

The British coach pointed out that lack of experienced players in the squad is hurting the team…

Hyderabad FC suffered their third defeat in four matches as they went down 0-1 at home against NorthEast United FC on Wednesday.

British coach Phil Brown wasn’t a happy man after his team succumbed to yet another defeat and suggested that he expected at least a point from the game.

Speaking on the match, Phil Brown said, “I don’t think it was a fair result. During the course of the game, at any stage, I didn’t expect us to lose the match. Consequently, the manner in which we lost was disappointing. I am not saying to criticise a coach’s tactics. He (Robert Jarni) had a couple of major injuries and made a couple of changes in the half time and immediately after half time he lost his goal scorer. So in the second half, he was settling for a point. By half time we created one or two decent chances.”

The former Swindon Town FC coach also suggested that the lack of experience in his team is costing them crucial points.

He continued, “We have got a young group of players who were trying their best. But that quality in the final third showed up tonight. They have to realise when chances to come up you are not putting it away for yourself but for the team. I thought the first goal will be important tonight and the way it came was harsh. We now have to pick ourselves up and go into the international break. We have to come back in our fifth game after the break.

“The credit goes to the players. They are wearing the shirt with pride and trying their best. But at times you look around for quality during the holdup play in the final third. It gives your team a breather in the opposition’s half. The inexperience in the youth actually showed up tonight. The effort was there.”

Refusing to comment on the penalty, Brown said, “I did not see the incident and I am not here to criticise the officials. The referee has given it because he saw something. I will look into it more carefully later and tell you about it the next time.”