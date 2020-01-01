Josep Gombau: It is obvious that the ground in Odisha is not in the best of conditions

The Odisha coach has reveled on the importance of playing at home while admitting the pitch needs to be worked on

Odisha FC have broken into the top four in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) with a hat-trick of wins at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Following the 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC on Saturday, courtesy strikes by Aridane Santana (47') and Xisco Hernandez (74'), Odisha head coach Josep Gombau has dedicated the win to the home support.

"We are so happy to play here, in front of our fans. I think that we started this journey at Odisha very well and we won three games in a row. This shows how important it is for our team to play at home. Today we got a very good crowd with 8,000 people and we want to share this win with them because they also helped us to get this win," he stated.

Asked if it part of his strategy to allow Mumbai City FC to attack in first half, the Spaniard replied, "I think that we (Odisha) controlled the game during both halves. In the first half, we didn't create many chances. I think think we played consistently and in the second half, the early goal gave us more confidence and we scored the second goal."

Having to travel to travel to Hyderabad (Jan 15) and Bengaluru (Jan 22) before returning to Odisha towards the end of the month, Gombau urged his side to keep focussing while admitting that the time at hand may be used to better the condition of their home turf.

"Every game is different. Now we have six more games in front of us. I think it's important to go game by game and we have now two away games. I think the team is doing well. We are working hard. We need to be focused and play. From tomorrow our focus will be on the game against Hyderabad.

"It's obvious that the ground here is not in the best of conditions but we are forced to play here because we need to play at home. The grass needs more time to be more consistent. We play and we adapt. A good thing is that we don't play here for the next 10 days and in that time the people can work on the field and probably for the next game at home (the pitch) will be in a better condition," he conceded.