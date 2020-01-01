Diego Carlos helps Mumbai City FC past NorthEast United FC

The Islanders grind out a narrow win to get back into the top four ....

The Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed a Captivating tie between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United Fc at the Mumbai Arena, on Friday, 31st January. The Islanders emerged 1-0 winners in a tight affair, with Diego Carlos (44') netting the crucial goal.

The hosts went into the tie within a shot of the top four. On the other hand, NorthEast United seemed well and truly out of the running for a final four berth in this year's edition. Reagan Singh cross an absolute peach into the Islanders' 18-yard box in the 15th minute, only for everyone in front of Amrinder Singh's goal to completely miss it.

Five Minutes later, Lars Lundevall provided a fantastic delivery into the box, only for Andrew Keogh to head wide. A manic two minutes spell saw Romana rifle a shot past Amrinder's left hand post and wbeing setup by Khumanthen Meetei on the edge of the box.

Mumbai broke quickly and had the ball in the Whites' Box instantaneously. Rowllin Borges fluffed a perfectly setup shot only for it to fall kindly to Sougou, who in turn smashed the right hand post of Subashish Roychowdhury. The rebound was scrambled away by NorthEast's defenders.

Somewhat against the run of play, the Blues finally broke the deadlock. Northeast's defenders were unable to convincingly clear Mohamed Larbi's delivery from the left flank. The ball fell to Diego Carlos in the box, who then shimmied onto his left hand side before releasing a tidy left footed shit through a melee in the box, across Roychowdhury and into the left hand netting.

The home side should've extended the lead in the 62nd minute. Lundevall was dispossessed on the edge of the Mumbai box and the Blues swiftly countered. A through ball down the right saw Sougou in acres of free space. The feared attacker charged into the box and unleashed a part-shot, part-low driven cross that evaded Roychodhury's far post as well as the stretching Armine Chermiti.

At the other end, Lundevall broke free on the left from a NorthEast United counter-attack. The attacker however was only able to cut in and unleash a tame shot into Amrinder's grateful arms.

The away side should've had their leveller when some good play down the right saw Gallego angle a cross for Keogh. The final ball however was aimed straight at Amrinder. A passive second half saw a dearth of opportunities for both sides.

With the clock ticking down, Northeast United showcased quick passing moves, with Gallego spearing a shot over the crossbar after being setup by Keogh on the edge of the box.

To add insult to injury, Reagan Singh, who had been booked for foul just minutes earlier flew into a tackle on Carlos warning himself an early shower.

The referee brought proceedings to a close as the Mumbai faithfuls celebrated a resounding and we'll deserved win, pushing them to fourth in the table, while NorthEast United remained stuck in ninth.

