Jamshedpur edge 10-man Kerala Blasters in five-goal thriller

Jamshedpur FC nicked a win past 10-man Kerala Blasters FC in what was an entertaining affair at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. The scoreline read 3-2 in favour of the hosts. Messi Bouli (11') and Bartholomew Ogbeche (56') were on the scoresheet for the visitors, while Noe Acosta (39') and Sergio Castel (75' P) scored for Jamshedpur. Ogbeche (86' OG) put it into his own net to make it 3-2 for the Men of Steel.

Sergio Castel's inclusion on the substitutes list was the big team news from the Jamshedpur camp. Meanwhile, Kerala boss Eelco Schattorie provided a rare start for youngster Sahal Abdul Samad in midfield.

The visitors started the game on the front foot and dominated the first quarter of the game. The high press spelt danger from the word go and it's not surprising that the first goal of the night was born as a result of relentless pressing from Mohamad Rakip and Messi.

Jamshedpur custodian played the ball to Bikash Jairu, who returned the pass due to the pressure from Rakip. The custodian was unable to deal with the pressure from Messi, lost the ball and the Cameroonian netted the ball from an awkward angle to make it 1-0.

The hosts reacted well to going behind, looked more committed in attack and were not afraid to push men forward. There were signs of an equaliser before half-time and Acosta translated his impressive performance to the scoresheet. Aitor Monroy played the Spaniard in with a delicate chip above the Kerala defence. Acosta took it first time to guide the ball to the bottom corner at the far-post.

An early injury in the first half had forced Jamshedpur defender Tiri off the pitch but his side did well to recover and get themselves back into the game before half-time.

Abdul Hakku received his marching orders in the 50th minute after the referee deemed his poor challenge on David Grande worthy of a second yellow card. Despite going a man down, visitors were the first to score in the second half.

An off-balance Jessel Carneiro managed a dangerous cross into the box from the left flank. Ogbeche jumped higher than Jairu to head it home and provide his side with the lead close to the hour mark.

Just 16 minutes later, the Nigerian's partner in attack was penalised for handling the ball in Kerala's box while defending a corner. A cool and composed finish from Castel saw the hosts level the scores for the second time on the night.

There were signs of a Jamshedpur winner as they pushed men forward in the closing moments. But it arrived from an unlikely figure as Ogbeche put it into his own net. Acosta delivered a low cross across the face of the goal. Ogbeche's attempt to clear it away saw the marksman score an own goal to provide the hosts a late lead.

There were no more twists in the tale as the Men of Steel went on to see the game off and break their six-game winless streak.