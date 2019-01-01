ISL 2019-20: Maximilano Barreiro converts late penalty as NorthEast United edge past Hyderabad

The two sides could not be separated for most of the match until Shankar Sampingraj handled the ball inside the box late in the game...

Substitute Maximiliano Barreira converted a late penalty as NorthEast United defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0 on Wednesday at the Balayogi Stadium.

The Highlanders moved to the top of the standings in the Indian Super League (ISL) with eight points after four matches. Hyderabad, who couldn't convert their chances, are ninth on the table with just three points.

NorthEast opted for the same line-up that played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against FC Goa. Phil Brown brought in Gani Ahmed for Robin Singh to the Hyderabad side that defeated Kerala at the same venue.

Marcelinho provided an electric start to the fixture, skipping past Mislav Komorski and pulling the trigger as early as the fifth minute. But Subhasish Roy did well to react in time and prevent the hosts from scoring an early goal.

Hyderabad then came close through Mohammed Yasir and Stankovic but were unable to alter the scoreline. Marcelinho and Abhishek Halder linked well following Komorski's poor give-away of the ball. Halder set Marko Stankovic up just outside the NorthEast area but the Austrian's curling effort was inches away from the top corner.

At the other end, Uruguayan midfielder Martin Chaves was provided with the best chance of the game when he found himself unmarked at the centre of Hyderabad box with the ball at his feet. But the 21-year-old could not keep his effort on target and wasted the opportunity to provide his team with an unlikely lead.

More to follow...