Nerijus Valskis brace helps Chennaiyin cruise to a win against Hyderabad

Hyderabad's poor defending was punished by the visitors...

Chennaiyin FC cruised past Hyderabad FC to climb to the seventh spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) table on Friday at the Balayogi Stadium

Goals from Rafael Crivellaro (40') and Nerijus Valskis (43', 65') sufficed as the two-time champions secured a 3-1 win against the newcomers. Marcelinho's (88') late strike was nothing more than a consolation for Phil Brown's team who were once again outplayed.

Hyderabad enjoyed more of the ball in the opening minutes but were unable to create clear-cut chances.

The visitors looked more likely to make it 1-0 when Andre Schembri found himself one-on-one with Kamaljit Singh in the fifth minute. The Maltese striker tried to chip it above the custodian but Kamaljit did enough to prevent his side from going a goal down in the early in the game.

Kamaljit was forced into another save from Lallianzuala Chhangte just two minutes later, as Chennaiyin made their intentions known with dangerous forays forward.

Owen Coyle's men had to wait until the 40th minute before they broke the deadlock. Asish Rai gave the ball away to Valskis in a dangerous area. The marksman waited for Crivellaro to make the run and set him up with for a tap-in. The Brazilian delayed his decision to shoot but managed to put his side ahead.

The provider turned scorer just three minutes later after he received Schembri's pass and sent an incredible effort to the top corner from outside the box.

Hyderabad did very little in the second half to rectify their defensive mistakes from the first. Lethargic defending allowed Valskis to get his brace with a brilliant strike from inside the box. The hosts gave away the ball cheaply from a throw-in. Crivellaro and Valskis combined before the latter sent his curling effort to the far end of the net.

Phil Brown's men had a few other defensive mistakes go unpunished. At the other end, Eli Sabia was guilty of ruining what could have been a perfect night for his side. The centre-back was unable to get himself between Marko Stankovic's through-pass to Marcelinho. The Brazilian needed no second invitation to fire it home and add to his tally.

The visitors thus walked away with three crucial points while the miseries continued to pile on the Nizams after the hammering from Kerala Blasters last week.