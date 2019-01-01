ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC head coach Carlos Cuadrat - Ashique Kuruniyan will learn from his mistake

Ashique Kuruniyan fouled Ferran Corominas late in the game and FC Goa were able to equalise from the spot...

Bengaluru FC boss Carles Cuadrat feels his team deserved three points against FC Goa on Monday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Udanta Singh's 62nd-minute strike was cancelled out by a late penalty scored by Ferran Corominas, forcing the Blues to share the spoils for the second consecutive game this season.

Ashique Kuruniyan, who is being deployed at left-back at Bengaluru FC, failed to clear the ball and brought down Corominas inside the box after he lost possession. His coach is banking on him to learn from his mistake.

After the game, Cuadrat said,"At that moment, you have to avoid to try and get the ball. It is a learning point for Ashique. When you are young, you need to sometimes live that situation to keep learning. He did not clear the ball first. Ashique is a clever player and he is going to learn from that.

"We managed the game. I don't remember any save from Gurpreet. Happy with the work of my team but not the result because I think we deserved three points."

Both teams had key players missing in the starting lineup. Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous missed out due to injury for Goa whereas Erik Paartalu is yet to recover for knock for the Blues. However, Cuadrat doesn't believe dropping points in the first two matches of the season and the key misses are correlated.

"We had no Miku for half of last season and we kept getting points. Paartalu was out in the semis and the final and we won the ISL. We work as a team. I am not worried about all that, I think we deserved six points after two matches, we got two."