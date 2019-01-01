ISL 2019-20: David Williams strike helps ATK edge past Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin FC's woeful form continue as they went 1-0 in their third match of the ISL against ATK...

ATK edged past Chennaiyin 1-0 and picked up their second win of the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

After a closely-contested first-half, David Williams scored the only goal of the game in two minutes after the restart to sent his team, albeit temporarily, to the top of the table.

Both sides made one change to the line-up as Nerijus Valskis and Pronay Halder replaced Andre Schembri and Jayesh Rana for Chennaiyin and ATK respectively.

The teams wasted no time in stepping up the tempo, with Chennaiyin taking the first initiative though Edwin Vanspaul in the third minute. The former Chennai City FC whipped in an inch-perfect cross for Valskis who missed from close-range.

The hosts were left to rue several missed chances in the first half, with Lallianzuala Chhangte at the source of most of them.

ATK created a couple of good chances in the opening minutes, with Javier Hernandez pulling the strings from midfield. But they could not manage to create enough threats to alert opposition custodian Vishal Kaith.

The talking point of the half arrived in the 14th minute when Valskis got away with a clear foul on Roy Krishna inside the area. The Lithuanian striker appeared to have clipped Krishna but the foul went unnoticed and a penalty was denied.

More to follow...