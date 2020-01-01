Clinical Bengaluru FC see off Odisha FC

The Blues halt Odisha FC's juggernaut to reclaim top spot on the ISL table...

Bengaluru FC went to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table after a 3-0 win over high-flying Odisha FC at the Shree Kanteerva Stadium.

Goals from Deshorn Brown (23'), Rahul Bheke (25') and Sunil Chhetri (61') sufficed for the hosts as they bounced back from a defeat against Mumbai City FC in their previous game.

Brown and Suresh Wangjum were the new entrants in the Bengaluru starting line-up, while Udanta Singh also reclaimed his spot. Daniel Lalhlimpuia and Martin Perez Guedes started for the visitors, with Arshdeep Singh starting in front of goal ahead of Francisco Dorronsoro.

Josep Gombau's men dominated proceedings in the opening moments and for the majority of the first half. The first chance arrived as early in the third minute when Xisco Hernandez's delivery from a free-kick on the left flank found Gaurav Bora's head in the Bengaluru box. But the centre-back could not keep it down and hit it over the bar.

Udanta was the architect of the hosts' first big chance of the game when he pressed Narayan Das into losing the ball and delivered a low-cross into the box from the right flank. Brown missed a sitter from close range, sending it wide of the near-post.

But the Jamaican made up for his miss within minutes. Dimas Delgado sent in a looping delivery from the dead ball on the right side of the pitch. Erik Paartalu got his head to it and directed the ball goalwards. Brown got a touch to it and claimed his debut goal.

Just two minutes later, Dimas Delgado and Udanta Singh combined at the corner before the Indian international sent in a promising cross aimed at an unmarked Paartalu at the far end of the Odisha box. The Australian's volley took a deflection off Aridane Santana before falling to Bheke in front of goal. The full-back tapped it in to make it 2-0.

The visitors were dealt with a massive blow with Santana and Marcos Tebar forced to be taken off in the first half due to a knock.

The second half started off on the slower note, with the hosts happy to sit back and defend their lead while Odisha were unable to create many opportunities.

Paartalu proved decisive yet again after he was brought down in the box by Martin Perez Guedes following Dimas' delivery from the corner. The referee pointed to the spot and Chhetri blasted it into the top corner to make it 3-0.

The hosts will be relieved to take all three points and get back on track in their quest to take the top spot. Odisha have a lot to work on before they take on FC Goa and ATK in games that could define their season.