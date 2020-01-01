ISL 2019-20: Title race hots up as Bengaluru beat Hyderabad

Nishu Kumar's early strike was enough for the Blues to secure three points...

A brilliant Nishu Kumar (7') strike secured three points for Bengaluru FC against Hyderabad at the Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday,

Bengaluru started the game on the front foot and wasted no time in taking the lead. Dimas Delgado's delivery from the corner was directed at an unmarked Nishu at the edge of the Hyderabad box. The full-back hit it clean on the half-volley to stun Hyderabad custodian Kaxmikant Kattimani and rattle the back of the net.

The visitors' response to going down was quite positive with Nikhil Poojary looking bright in the final third. The youngster was allowed too much space when he tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu just two minutes after Nishu's goal. The Indian keeper stayed on his toes to prevent Poojary's well-struck shot from distance.

Deshorn Brown and Udanta Singh combined to provide the hosts' with a couple of big chances in the first half. But Kattimani was hardly tested, with Matthew Kilgallon doing well to prevent the opposition from pulling the trigger.

The second big moment of the game arrived in the 22nd minute when the referee pointed to the spot after Suresh Wangjam brought down Marcelinho following a defence-splitting pass from Poojary. Gurpreet got the elevation and the direction right to prevent Marko Stankovic from restoring parity. He coupled it with a double save to prevent Bobo from causing trouble on the overlap.