ISL 2019-20: Antonio Iriondo unhappy with Jamshedpur's display against Bengaluru FC

Iriondo feels his players will improve game by game...

Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo was not pleased with his team's display in the goalless draw against Bengaluru FC on Sunday at the Tata Sports Complex.

In a game that had plenty of chances, goalkeepers excelled and the attackers were made to work hard.

"I am not happy with the performance today. We had phases where we were better, we were bad in other phases. We made a lot of unforced errors in passing, that doesn't allow us to keep the ball and have control of the game," Iriondo said.

Bengaluru FC arguably had the better chances overall but Iriondo feels it was a game of two halves and that his players have to deal with pressure during the game.

"Sometimes players with too much pressure are not able to give too much due to that pressure. It is not just about tactical situations. We are working to help them deal with these pressure situations.

"We can divide the match into two parts, they were better in the first half. In the second, we had the better chances. When you play against the defending champions, very difficult to control of the game. We hope we can do better in the future."

Jamshedpur are still atop standings with seven points from three matches, a situation that pleases the coach. "Having seven out of nine points at the start of the season really good. It is a very good situation at the moment. We will work with the players who will keep improving," he concluded.