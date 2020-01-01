Isabirye: Kyetume FC appoint former Uganda ace as new coach

The struggling side have appointed the ex-international player until the end of the season

Uganda Premier League side Kyetume FC have named Alex Isabirye Musongola as the new head coach.

For the first half of the 2019-2020 season, Isabirye has been in the second-tier division, the Fufa Big League, as head coach at Mbarara-based Nyamityobora Football Club.

According to Kawowo Sports, David Katono Mutono will become the immediate assistant coach and former head coach Jackson Mayanja is elevated to the managerial task.

Isabirye has vast experience, having previously served at Uganda Revenue Authority (two stints), Jinja based BUL (two stints), Kyetume (first stint), Kirinya Jinja SS, Soana FC (now Tooro United) and lately Nyamityobora, both in the top-flight and second division.

Kyetume are currently 12th on the 16-team table and will face URA FC in their next league match.