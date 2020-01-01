Isaac Ogwang: Striker joins SC Villa after Kagawa arrival

The Ugandan becomes the second forward to join the Jogoos after the departure of Ambrose Kirya

Record Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions SC Villa have confirmed the signing of Isaac Ogwang.

The forward joins the striking department after the latest signing of Muhammad Ssenoga Kagawa. The Jogoos are in a process of bolstering the squad after a difficult season on and off the pitch before football was suspended in Uganda in May.

“We are excited to announce another signing. Say hello to our latest recruit, deadly forward Ogwang Isaac who joins the Jogoos to bolster our attack,” the club announced on their Facebook page.

“Welcome to SC Villa!”

Ogwang joins Meddie Kibirige, Ronald Ssekiganda – a previous winner of the Masaza Cup's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award - and Kagawa.

Right-back Joseph Nsubuga and goalkeeper Saidi Keni are some of the players whose contracts have been renewed with reports indicating two more signings will be done before the transfer window ends.

Meanwhile, Abel Eturude has explained why he left Onduparaka FC and joined their Premier League rivals Express FC.

The former SC Villa midfielder joined the Red Eagles from the Caterpillars on a two-year deal and has now opened up on what informed his decision.

“I feel so great to join Express, it’s a big club with great history and it’s one of the few clubs at least every football player would love to play for,” Eturude told Sports Nation.

“This club has great ambitions and I believe we shall work hand in hand with the technical team and the fans so that we restore the pride of Express. In God all things are possible.

“Express are a big brand in Ugandan football. I was contacted by the club and they told me about their ambitions and why they needed my services.

“They have the head coach I have worked with and I know his capabilities.”

The midfielder struggled for a first-team position at the Arua club and he has mainly blamed it on illness.

UPL clubs have been on a strengthening spree as they await a presidential address on the current active restrictions that were brought about by the coronavirus.

Fufa has already given a tentative date – October 17 – as the time when the leagues in the country might resume.