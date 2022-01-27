Isaac Juma: Wife alleges famous Kenya fan was murdered over land dispute

Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards' famous fan Isaac Juma was murdered on Wednesday night over an alleged land dispute, according to his wife Farida Juma who spoke to GOAL.

The wife alleged that her husband was killed owing to a land feud within the family after refusing to sell part of it. She further stated the police had been informed earlier about the threat posed to him by close members, but no action had been taken.

What happened?

"It was at night when my husband went out for a call of nature, little did I know it was the last time I will see him alive," Juma's wife told GOAL on Thursday.

"All I heard were screams from him after being hacked by people who were hiding outside, armed with crude weapons. From the way he had been cut, we could not help him.

"All this happened because of land, there have been fights with some of his siblings who wanted him to sell them a piece of it but he refused. They had initially been beaten him up and he reported the matter to the police. The culprits were arrested but later released.

"Before his death, he was threatened again and reported the same, but no action had been taken."

Having served Ingwe and Harambee Stars for a long time, fans have taken to their respective social media platforms to mourn the football lover who will be remembered for his energetic dancing through matches.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of our top fan, Isaac Juma following his disturbing death yesterday night.



His passion for the game was unmatched.



May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find solace during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/RVJrLBmB1j — Harambee Stars (@Harambee__Stars) January 27, 2022

You’ll be missed. Rest in Peace Isaac Juma pic.twitter.com/0ex7ylHMbN — Atanas (@Atanasi_K) January 27, 2022

Isaac Juma, the Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards ardent fan hacked to death at Ebuyenje village in Mumias, Kakamega County, family says. pic.twitter.com/q1NDjWVJUe — The Maragoli Snack 🤓 🇰🇪 (@Babu_E_Ali) January 27, 2022

Someone just shared the image of the dead Isaac Juma.

Not so sure if it is him but wueh human beings are cruel 😢😢 — Mr. Tabayoyong (@_VinnieTitus) January 27, 2022

Rip Isaac Juma https://t.co/jBfKHK92GS — Farias Chala (@FariasChala) January 27, 2022

One of the football fans in Kenya killed in Mumias . RIP super fan Isaac Juma. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/6kRsnHF6BW — Kefa Bosire Nengo (@Kefa_Nengo) January 27, 2022

SO SAD HOW WAS THIS GUY NOT HONOURED AS A HERO IF GITHERI MAN WAS. RIP ISAAC JUMA LEGEND THE FOOTBALL WORLD IS MOURNING pic.twitter.com/Tf88ERVxqD — Andy shahdy (@Andyshahdy) January 27, 2022

Most kenyans thought he was a 'juju man', whenever he stood behind the keeper ..a positive results was assured.

Fare thee well ,Isaac Juma pic.twitter.com/BxCYKcSpvX — RADAR NI RAO!!! 👑 (@naya_biggie) January 27, 2022

Popular football fan Isaac Juma ,56, was allegedly hacked to death last night by unknown people at his family home in Mumias, Kakamega County. He truly loved and supported @Harambee__Stars whole heartedly. May God rest your soul in eternal peace pic.twitter.com/uJL9SAq5OQ — Arthur Guinness (@Arthurguinness5) January 27, 2022

Can't believe Isaac Juma Kenya Number one fan is no more . Sometimes he was the only positive thing after a match pic.twitter.com/3zCdxWOTTg — JustinMwema🇰🇪 (@MwemaJustin) January 27, 2022

The Western area of Kenya should be closely monitored for these village attacks, murders and homicides. Its becoming a concern. RIP Isaac Juma. He was one happy soul. Lived it all — Son of a Teacher (@Platuex) January 27, 2022

The People who killed Isaac Juma will never know peace — DON OKSYMBA🦁🟡🔴🟢 (@IAm_DannieK) January 27, 2022

ISAAC JUMA DEAD

Isaac Juma Onyango, one of the most consistent football fans Kenya has had in recent times is dead.



Juma, popularly known as 'Ingwe' or 'AFC Leopards', was reportedly hacked to death by a gang at his home in Mumias, Kakamega County, on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/EWPGjfIyZf — Hillary Musyoki(Official) (@MusyokiOfficial) January 27, 2022