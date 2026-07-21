Lionel Messi has walked away from international football. The Argentine legend called time on a glittering career after the bitter defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, telling his team-mates in the dressing room that the match was his last in the "Albiceleste" shirt, according to Argentine media reports.

Hernan Castillo confirmed the news on his official account on the "X" platform. The Argentine journalist reported that Messi delivered an emotional speech to the players in the dressing room immediately after the final whistle, announcing the end of his international journey and confirming that the World Cup final against Spain was his last appearance. The dream of retaining the world title had just been shattered.

Messi had walked into the tournament chasing an unprecedented feat: a second consecutive world title. He shouldered the responsibility of leading Argentina towards glory and delivered throughout, scoring eight goals and providing four assists. Fate, though, stood in the way of the dream.

These days Messi plies his trade with American club Inter Miami in the United States football league, the latest chapter after a legendary European journey spanning more than two decades. He became the greatest player in the history of Barcelona, claiming 35 titles and scoring more than 670 goals, before a short spell at Paris Saint-Germain that brought two domestic titles.