Is Ssimbwa set to ditch URA FC for former employers KCCA FC?

The tactician has never hidden his love for the Kasasiro Boys and insists he wouldn't mind going back

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) head coach Sam Ssimbwa has conceded he might consider making a return to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FF next season.

The position fell vacant after the exit of Mike Mutebi from the club in March, with Morley Byekwaso coming in on an interim basis until the end of the ongoing campaign.

The tactician has further revealed even his current employers are aware he supports the Garbage Collectors.

"It is not a taboo if I go back to KCCA; I belong there, I belong to the club," Ssimbwa said.

"And I cannot hide it; even my bosses [at URA FC] know that because they asked me which team I support and I boldly told them I support KCCA.

"However, I do not want to speculate now and this does not mean that I am joining the club because I have had a 20-year coaching career and I have not been coaching the club on every other occasion."

The 54-year-old went on to express his feelings after the club parted ways with Mutebi.

"I love the club and we have a deep emotional connection because it is where I had the best days of my playing career and I have contributed greatly to the success in one way or the other," Ssimbwa continued.

"However, despite my deep affection for them, I also hold bad feelings about them, specifically the act of sacking Mutebi with three months to the end of his contract, I was deeply hurt by that."

The experienced tactician has coached the Kampala-based charges on three different occasions. The first was in 2002, then 2009 with the most recent in 2015.

In June, Ssimbwa's contract with the Tax Collectors will expire, rendering him a free agent which might interest the 13-time Ugandan Premier League champions into giving him a deal.

URA are currently second on the table with 36 points, the same as leaders and reigning champions Vipers SC.

Other teams in the top five are Express FC, Police FC, and Kampala City. Only nine points separate the fifth-placed Kasasiro Boys from the leaders while the top three teams are separated by three points.