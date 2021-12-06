Is Aubameyang making Arsenal worse? - Africa weighs in

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has endured a torrid 2021/22 season, and while he still remains manager Mikel Arteta's first choice striker, African fans are growing increasingly disgruntled.

The Gunners' captain has struggled to find the form that saw him quickly become a fan favourite in his first two seasons at the Emirates - since signing his bumper new contract worth in the region of £350,000-a-week.

Following the Gunners' defeat to Manchester United on Thursday - in which Aubameyang had another poor outing - fans on the continent are now calling for the 32-year-old striker to be dropped in favour of an in-form Gunners youngster.

What fans are saying

Aubameyang has only netted 13 times in 41 Premier League matches since signing his big new contract, rubbishing (for now) his promise to the fans to achieve legendary status when the new deal was announced.

However, fans are not in a forgiving mood towards the striker, who has not scored in five straight Premier League games while missing several sitters in a row.

@festibangs from Sierra Leone wrote on Twitter: "Maybe this is the end for Auba at Arsenal. Enough is enough, we cannot continue to settle for a captain who cannot captain his own life. Worst striker in the league so far. #AubaOut."

A Nigerian fan believes that Aubameyang brings nothing to the side.

"Aubameyang has become a hindrance to [Arsenal's] goal scoring. He literally brings nothing to this side," @DavidIfy8 wrote on Twitter.

"[He] has lost that running power that made him so lethal, can’t press, can’t hold up play for others, can’t create, etc...and most telling, isn’t even scoring."

One fan has gone ahead to decide the Gabon striker's next destination for him: "safe to say Auba should just go to Inter Miami or [something]", @Mitroboominwan1 wrote on Twitter.

A Kenyan fan compared Aubameyang to Olivier Giroud, who was regularly on the chopping block for Arsenal fans.

@mbaluks wrote on Twitter: "Aubameyang is increasingly becoming a liability in our ambitions. It reminds me of Giroud when Leicester won the league. We have opportunities but we play comfortably. Why?"

Meanwhile some fans have already found a replacement for Aubameyang in another Arsenal forward.

One of such fan, @real_rusty from Nigeria, wrote on Twitter: "[Folarin] Balogun [at] ST would be way better than Aubameyang at this rate."

Aubameyang will be leaving the Arsenal squad in January for the African Cup of Nations tournament soon, which will see Arteta replacing his captain, at least temporarily. However, fans are adamant that Aubameyang should not be a starter anymore even when he returns.

Article continues below

Join the conversation below and let us know your thoughts. Is Aubameyang way past his best, or is Arteta simply doing something wrong?







