The Royal AM Reserves vs AmaZulu Reserves highlight tape is a hard watch for Andile Mpisane.

Mpisane captained Royal AM reserves

The 21-year-old musician is Royal AM’s chairman

He was criticised for a disastrous showing

WHAT HAPPENED? Musician and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane was selected as captain by his side’s reserve team for their DStv Diski Challenge match against AmaZulu reserves on Saturday.

He was subbed after the hour mark following a disastrous cameo, in which Mpisane appeared out of shape, far from match fitness, and nowhere near the standard required from a professional footballer.

ALL EYES ON: This footage only gives a brief glimpse into the celebrity singer’s disastrous showing for Royal AM, as he made minimal touches, at times attempted to avoid taking possession, and made a mockery of the competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mpisane’s humiliating afternoon won’t go down well with the musician himself and Royal AM’s fans, it’s brought great amusement to observers who have taken some joy in ridiculing the club owner for his performance.

However, playing for Royal AM means he took playing minutes from one of the club’s youngsters, while at the same time risking making a mockery of the Diski Challenge, which could be a valuable opportunity for talented prospects to test themselves in competitive action.

Don’t expect to see him in the PSL any time soon.