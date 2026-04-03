Is Ajax’s record-breaking signing leaving after just one year? ‘Perhaps they’re looking to sell’

According to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, it is not inconceivable that Kasper Dolberg’s return to Ajax will last just one season. The Dane was signed from RSC Anderlecht last summer for ten million euros.

According to the journalist, there could well be a major squad overhaul at the Johan Cruijff ArenA next summer. “I do think Cruijff has a very different vision to Alex Kroes,” says Verweij.

“The squad that Kroes and Marijn Beuker have put together really isn’t good enough,” the club watcher said, referring to the current Ajax team. As a result, it seems the proverbial broom is being brought out again in Amsterdam.

Significant changes are also expected in the striker position. A departure of Wout Weghorst is by no means unrealistic, although Cruijff is reportedly impressed by the experienced forward’s attitude.

“He gives his all in training. But his contract is expiring and he’s on a decent wage. There’s a good chance Weghorst will move to FC Twente,” says Verweij. “Erik ten Hag (technical director in Enschede, ed.) will be impressed by him; he knows him well.”

Ajax wants to fill the striker position very differently, the club watcher expects. “Ajax will go for an older, experienced striker with a younger player behind him. I think they want to have all positions covered by two players again and that they’re really going to bring in experience.”

That could also be at the expense of Dolberg’s place in the squad. “I don’t know if they’ll keep Dolberg. Perhaps they’ll want to sell him too,” says Verweij.