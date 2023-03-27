Ireland vs France: Lineups & LIVE updates

France look to buildup on their rout of Netherlands with another victory against Ireland

France began their journey to Euros 2024 with a 4-0 decimation of the Netherlands in the first qualifying match. It seems they have taken the loss in the 2022 World Cup final as motivation to win the European Championship next year. Next in their path are Ireland who await the hurdle of facing the former World Champions in their first qualifier.

Despite fielding a squad with multiple changes France didn't take much to overcome the Dutch convincingly. In Ireland, they face an opponent who hasn't beaten them since 1981. Furthermore, they have defeated the Irish on their own turf every time they have faced them this century.

However, Ireland should not be taken lightly either by the French team or their fans. Despite their past record against France, they have only lost thrice in their last 30 European Championship qualifying matches. They will also have added motivation with the memory of the controversial loss against the 2018 World Champions in 2010 due to the famous Thierry Henry handball.



Ireland vs France predicted lineups

Ireland XI (3-5-2): Bazunu; Egan, Collins, O'Shea; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, O'Dowda; Ferguson, Obafemi

France XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani

France's next games

France will next travel to Gibraltar on 16 June for their third European Championship qualifying match, followed by a qualifier at home against Greece on 19 June.