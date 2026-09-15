Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoIpswich Town
Portman Road
team-logoFulham
Book Ipswich Town vs Fulham Tickets
GOAL-e

Assisted by

How to get Ipswich Town vs Fulham tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Ipswich Town
Fulham
Premier League

Ipswich Town take on Fulham in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Ipswich Town take on Fulham on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Portman Road in Ipswich.

Both teams enter the match looking to gain ground in the early league standings. In their most recent league encounters during the 2024–25 season, the sides played out competitive draws, including a 1-1 tie at Portman Road and a 2-2 result at Craven Cottage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ipswich Town vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Ipswich Town vs Fulham TicketsBuy Now

When is Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League kick-off?

Ipswich Town vs Fulham kicks off at Portman Road in Ipswich.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Portman Road

How to buy Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League match at Portman Road, you can follow these primary purchase methods:

Ipswich Town Official Ticketing Site

Premier League match tickets are typically released in sale windows based on membership status:

  • Phase 1: Official Super Blues / Club Members with accumulated loyalty points.
  • Phase 2: General Official Members.
  • Phase 3: General Sale (only if seats remain after member windows).

Away Supporters (Fulham Fans)

  • If you want to sit in the away section, you must purchase tickets directly through Fulham's official website using a OneFulham account.

Matchday Hospitality

  • If regular tickets are sold out or you prefer an upgraded matchday experience, hospitality packages (which include meal options, lounge access, and premium seating) are available directly through Ipswich Town's official hospitality department without needing prior membership points.
Book Ipswich Town vs Fulham TicketsBuy Now

How much do Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Ipswich Town vs Fulham vary based on purchase channel, seating category, and fixture grading:

Face-Value Official Tickets (Portman Road)

  • Home General Admission (Ipswich Town Fans):
    • Standard Adult: Typically ranges between £34 and £38 for lower-tier seating depending on whether the fixture is classed as Grade A or Grade B.
    • Official Members: Discounted adult member tickets start from around £27 to £31 depending on seating location and category.
    • Juniors / U12s: Concession prices start from £5.
  • Away Allocation (Fulham Fans):
    • Capped Adult: All Premier League away tickets are strictly subject to the league-wide price cap of £30 per adult.

Official Matchday Hospitality

If buying directly through Ipswich Town's hospitality packages, options generally include:

  • Burley's Bar / Lounges: Starting from £110 to £142 per person.
  • Hall of Fame & Premium Lounges: Ranging from £180 to £270+ per person.
Book Ipswich Town vs Fulham TicketsBuy Now

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League: Everything you need to know

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Form

Ipswich Town have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat and no draws in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on August 30. Prior to that, they beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and Sunderland 2-1 in the league. Across those five games, Ipswich scored 12 goals and conceded 10, with pre-season wins over Union Berlin and Rayo Vallecano also part of the run.

Fulham have one win from their last five matches, with two defeats and one draw in competitive action. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Sunderland in the Premier League on August 30. They also fell 2-3 to Chelsea on August 24. The Cottagers beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and claimed a 1-0 pre-season win over VfB Stuttgart, while drawing 2-2 with Malaga.

IPS

IPS - Form

SUN
W2-1
LEI
W3-1
MUN
L5-2
LIV
L0-2
CRY
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FUL

FUL - Form

CHE
L2-3
WIM
W3-0
SUN
L1-0
CRY
L2-3
LIV
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Ipswich Town vs Fulham: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, with Fulham hosting Ipswich Town in a Premier League fixture on January 5, 2025. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Ipswich hosted Fulham at Portman Road on August 31, 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, neither side has dominated, with results split between draws and Fulham victories — including a 3-1 Fulham win in a Carabao Cup tie at Portman Road in November 2023.

Head to Head

Ipswich TownDrawFulham
0
2
3
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
FT
Carabao Cup
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Championship
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
4
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
4
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google