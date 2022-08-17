International breaks 2022-23: When windows are and what competitions are there?

Full list of international windows - mark your calendar, it's a World Cup season!

The international football calendar this year will include the World Cup, which will take place in Qatar. It will begin with an opening game featuring hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022.

With World Cup qualifying completed, football fans will have only the final UEFA Nations League group games to look forward to in September before the big event in Qatar.

With the flagship FIFA tournament taking place in November, the 2022-23 international football calendar is unique compared to its predecessors. GOAL has everything you need to know about your team's next international window, when it starts and ends.

When are the 2022-23 season international breaks?

Window begins Window ends September 19, 2022 September 27, 2022 November 20, 2022 December 18, 2022 March 20, 2023 March 28, 2023 June 12, 2023 June 20, 2023 June 12, 2023 July 16, 2023

With Qatar hosting the World Cup in November and December, the usual slots for international breaks in the months of October and November will not be used this season.

This season's first set of international fixtures will be played between September 19 and September 27. This is when the final group games in the UEFA Nations League will take place.

Following that, the World Cup takes up the period between November 20 and December 18, 2022.

International football will make its return again in March 2023, with the Euro 2024 qualifiers set to be one of the prominent tournaments underway during that break. The international break will start on March 20 and end on March 28, 2023.

In June, another window opens, with tournaments such as the Gold Cup and the Asian Cup scheduled.

Getty

When are the 2022-23 Women's football international breaks?

Window begins Window ends August 29, 2022 September 6, 2022 October 3, 2022 October 11, 2022 November 7, 2022 November 15, 2022 February 13, 2023 February 22, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 11, 2023 July 10, 2023 July 18, 2023 July 20, 2023 August 20, 2023

FIFA's international match calendar for women's football has more breaks every year, compared to men's football.

The 2022-23 season of women's football is set to have a total of five international breaks and the first one starts on August 29, 2022 and ends on September 6, 2022.

Following the culmination of the UEFA Women's EURO in July, there is another big event to countdown towards next year. The women's FIFA Women's World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, is set to begin in July 2023. The qualifiers for the same will take place in the international breaks