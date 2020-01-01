Interim committee restore SC Villa to intended sporting trajectory - Nkemba

The board was formed to help the Jogoos find their way back into what had become a successful path which was later affected by regular wrangles

Sports Club Villa interim committee headed by William Nkemba has assessed their own work since they were appointed to stabilise the club.

The committee was formed in mid-2018 to help find solutions to the problems the club was facing. They have now reported on the progress so far especially on the core issues they were mandated to work on.

“We have been able to restore the club to a comfortable sporting trajectory and the governance structure put in place will be for the club’s prosperity,” Nkemba said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“Whereas we have had well-intended intentions as far as solving the challenges at Villa, we did not come close to solving the core problems.

“In July 2018, when an interim committee was selected to help put the club on track and address the issues that were at Villa Park, we were tasked with three immediate challenges.

“The challenges included sporting continuity and the leadership of the club.”

Nkemba’s committee was asked to come up with ways to help restore sporting continuity and the ownership of the 16-time Premier League winners. The club legend feels they did well on those aspects.

“In terms of sporting continuity, in the first season we had challenges because it was at the last hour, the major challenge was to put together a team and at that time almost the entire team was depleted. We performed at an all-time low at the club,” he added.

“For the next season, we embarked on improving the sporting credentials of the club. It was fundamental that the club continues working sportingly and we managed to finish third.

“The other issue was to deal with the ownership of the club. The club was founded as Nakivubo Boys, transformed into Nakivubo Villa and later SC Villa and has since gone on to compete like that.”

The club will now be run by what has been dubbed as Villa Members Trust which will be inducted at the end of the month.

“We managed to go back to the roots of the club and we now announce the Villa Members Trust as the owners of Villa and will be duly incorporated on October 30,” Nkemba explained.

“Membership shall be for those persons who subscribe annually to its membership of paying an inauguration fee of USh50,000 to the club.

“This membership shall be open to all who have the best interests of the club, and it is only those who will be members who hold ownership and will decide the future of the club.”

The wrangles led to the instability that at one point saw the club fighting hard to avoid relegation.

Apart from the 16 league titles, SC Villa have nine Uganda Cups, three Cecafa Club Championship titles and have appeared 13 times in the Caf Champions League and once in the Confederation Cup.