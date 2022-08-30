Inter vs Cremonese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Inter will be looking to bounce back from defeat in Serie A when they welcome Cremonese to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.
Simeone Inzaghi's men were struck by a 3-1 loss to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, with Lautaro Martinez's strike going in vein, resulting in the Nerazzurri slipping down the seventh in the table.
But Cremonese are without anything to show after three consecutive defeats, last going down 2-1 against Torino at the Stadio Giovanni Zini, while the hosts will fancy their chances against a side who have just one win from their last 11 meetings in the fixture.
So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Inter vs Cremonese date & kick-off time
Game:
Inter vs Cremonese
Date:
August 30, 2022
Kick-off:
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
How to watch Inter vs Cremonese on TV & live stream online
For viewers in UK, the tie between Inter and Cremonese can be watched live on BT Sport 8 and BT Sports Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.
In the US, Serie A games can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app throughout the 2022-23 season.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
BT Sport 8
BT Player
U.S.
ESPN+
ESPN app
Inter squad and team news
Dalbert and Gabriel Brazao are not set to return yet, while Romelu Lukaku will also miss the tie and possibly the weekend's Milan derby as well because of a thigh injury.
Lautaro Martinez is back in form, having ended a five-game streak without finding the back of the net with goals in back-to-back games. Edin Dzeko will join the Argentine in attack.
Inter possible XI: Handanovic; Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar; Dimarco, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Dumfries; Martinez, Dzeko
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Cordaz, Handanovic, Onana
Defenders
Bastoni, Bellanova, Darmian, De Vrij, Dalbert, Dimarco, Dumfries, Skriniar, Zanotti
Midfielders
Agoume, Asllani, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Casadei, Fonseca, Gagliardini, Gianelli, Gosens, Mkhitaryan
Forwards
Correa, Dzeko, Lukaku, Martinez, Salcedo
Cremonese squad and team news
Cremonese left-back Leonardo Sernicola looks good for a start after a cameo appearance off the bench in which he scored.
Gonzalo Escalante also seemed to have given a good account of himself to retain his place in the XI following serving his ban.
Cremonese possible XI: Radu; Aiwu, Bianchetti, Vasquez; Baez, Pickel, Escalante, Valeri; Dessers, Zanimacchia, Okereke
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Radu, Sarr, Saro, Ciezkowski
Defenders
Vasquez, Aiwu, Chiriches, Lochoshvili, Bianchetti, Ndiaye, Valeri, Sernicola, Quagliata, Fiordaliso
Midfielders
Ascacibar, Pickel, Castagnetti, Escalante, Milanese, Valzania, Bartolomei, Acella, Ghiglione, Baez, Bounaiuto, Zanimacchia, Politic
Forwards
Afena-Gyan, Dessers, Okereke, Tsadjout, Di Carmine, Ciofani