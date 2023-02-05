Inter vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against AC Milan on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter and AC Milan will lock horn in the Derby della Madonnina at the San Siro on Sunday.

This will be the 178th Serie A derby, with the Nerazzurri winning 67 matches and Milan 54, while the two sides could not be separated on 56 occasions.

In their most recent encounter, Inter handed a 3-0 defeat to their bitter crosstown rivals in the Supercoppa Italiana and will be looking to repeat their heroics in the league.

Stefano Pioli's men have conceded 12 times in their last three outings, including the Supercoppa Italiana loss, and they must plug the gaps at the back to avoid another embarrassment. <

However, the Rossoneri won the reverse fixture 3-2 in September courtesy of a brace from Rafael Leao. But they are winless in their last four league matches and are in desperate need of three points to force their way back into the top four.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Inter vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs AC Milan Date: February 5, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 1:30 am IST (Feb 6) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is can be streamed live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcasted on Bt Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Sport App and BTSport.com.

In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights for Serie A, with streaming on Jio Cinema.

Inter team news and squad

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a full squad to choose from, barring long-term absentee Dalbert, as Marcelo Brozovic returns from his calf injury and Stefan de Vrij and Nicolo Barella are once again available after serving their suspension.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Cordaz, Handanovic Defenders Skriniar, Bastoni, De Vrij, Acerbi, D'Ambrosio, Fontanarosa, Dimarco, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti. Midfielders Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Gosens, Mkhitaryan, Carboni. Forwards Martinez, Dzeko, Correa, Lukaku.

AC Milan team news and squad

Milan will miss Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Fikayo Tomori with injuries while first-choice keeper Mike Maignan is still recovering from his calf injury. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has started to train again but is not yet match-fit.

Pioli might opt for a three-man midfield comprising Sandro Tonali, Tommaso Pobega and Rade Krunic with Leao, Olivier Giroud and Alexis Saelemaekers in the attack.

Possible AC Milan XI: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Kalulu, Theo; Pobega, Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Giroud, Leao.