‘You’re sh*t, you’re going to finish sixth!’ - Inter savaged by Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri in fiery outburst following Coppa Italia exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Federico Di Marco's 15th-minute goal proved to be the difference between Inter and Juventus as the Bianconeri got knocked out of this year's Coppa Italia semi-finals. Following their exit, Allegri lost his cool and verbally abused Inter manager Dario Baccin inside the San Siro tunnel while heading towards the away team's dressing room, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via CalcioeFinanza). It was also reported that the manager even had a heated exchange with Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta, with whom he had earlier worked at Juventus.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You’re s***, you’re going to finish sixth anyway," he shouted at Baccin. The Inter executive was fined after he took to the pitch in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium after Samir Handanovic and Romelu Lukaku were sent off.

Allegri is then thought to have reprimanded his players for their shoddy performance, and demanded to get the maximum points possible in Serie A so that they do not miss out on Champions League football even if the 15-point ban is reinstated. “We have to get ahead of them in the league, we must not let them get to the Champions League," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allegri also got involved in an argument with Leonardo Bonucci during the 68th minute of the match after he decided to replace the veteran centre-back. Bonucci vehemently objected and tried to change his mind but his efforts went in vain as he was substituted by Danilo.

However, the centre-back tried to play down the situation after the match and insisted that he was not arguing but requesting Allegri to let him continue. Bonuccia said, according to Corriere dello Sport: "(I) wasn’t arguing, it was only because I was starting to have cramps and in order not to waste substitutions, I said to take this into consideration."

WHAT NEXT? Juventus will be desperate to return to winning ways when they make a trip to Bologna on Sunday, as they have lost three on the trot in Serie A.