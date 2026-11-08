Inter Milan vs Como: The tactics board - Clinical transitions overwhelm the visitors' possession game

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Inter Milan delivered a masterclass in efficiency at the San Siro, defeating Como 2-0 despite seeing less of the ball. Tactical precision in the first twenty minutes proved decisive as Inter exploited gaps in the visitors' high-line defense.

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The tactical narrative of this encounter was a fascinating clash between established structural maturity and ambitious positional play. Inter Milan entered the match with a clear objective: to draw Como out of their defensive shell and exploit the resulting vertical space. By ceding possession for large portions of the game, Inter sought to trigger rapid counter-attacks, relying on the synchronisation of their strike partnership and the width provided by their wing-backs to bypass Como's midfield press.

Conversely, Como arrived at the San Siro determined to impose their identity through sustained possession and a high defensive line. Their manager prioritised numerical superiority in central areas, using a double pivot to circulate the ball and look for openings between Inter's compact defensive lines. While they successfully controlled the tempo, their vulnerability to transitions - especially during the opening twenty minutes - highlighted the tactical risk inherent in their expansive approach against a side as ruthless as the Nerazzurri.

Inter Milan's tactical setup

Inter Milan deployed their signature 3-5-2 system, which functioned with the mechanical precision typical of a side at the top of the table. Their build-up play often bypassed the midfield entirely, utilising Manuel Akanji and Alessandro Bastoni to fire direct passes into the strikers. The primary pressing trigger was the moment Como’s full-backs, Valle or Couto, received the ball with their back to goal; at this point, Inter’s wing-backs, Federico Dimarco and Djed Spence, would aggressively jump to close the space.

Defensively, Inter morphed into a deep 5-3-2 block. By keeping the distances between the defensive and midfield lines minimal, they forced Como into harmless lateral circulation. This low block served as a springboard for their most dangerous weapon: the fast break. Both goals originated from these moments of regained possession. In the 12th minute, a swift vertical move found Pio Esposito in the box to finish from close range. Just seven minutes later, Marcus Thuram doubled the lead by exploiting the lack of cover in Como's defensive transition. With only 43% possession, Inter’s plan was not to dominate the ball, but to dominate the spaces that mattered, resulting in three big chances created to Como's zero.

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Como's tactical setup

Como operated in a 4-2-3-1 formation that focused heavily on technical security and positional rotations. The double pivot of Perrone and Milla was designed to draw Inter’s midfielders out of position, creating pockets for Nico Paz to operate in. Paz was the focal point of their attack, frequently drifting between the lines to receive the ball, evidenced by his three shots and high involvement in the final third. Como’s defensive shape was ambitious, maintaining a high line to keep the team compact and aid their counter-press.

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However, this high line became their undoing. While they successfully kept 57% possession and completed 595 passes at a 91% accuracy rate, they struggled to translate this control into meaningful penetration. Jacobo Ramón was instrumental in their build-up, recording 82 accurate passes, but Inter’s refusal to vacate the central corridor meant Como were often forced into speculative crosses or long-range efforts from Paz. Their pressing was energetic but lacked the final-third intensity required to unsettle Inter’s back three, leaving goalkeeper Robert Sánchez exposed whenever the initial press was bypassed by a long vertical ball.

The tactical chess match

The decisive battle took place in the transitional phases. Como’s tactical identity is built on 'control through the ball,' but Inter Milan’s manager correctly identified that control can also be achieved through 'space denial.' The mismatch was evident: Como wanted a slow, rhythmic game to pick apart the defense, while Inter wanted a chaotic, vertical game to exploit Como’s high defensive line. Inter won this battle by being comfortable without the ball.

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Inter’s strike duo of Thuram and Esposito stayed narrower than usual, pinning Como’s centre-backs and preventing them from stepping into midfield to support the attack. This created a 'rest defense' problem for Como; every time they lost the ball, they were numerically matched or overwhelmed at the back. Inter’s efficiency was staggering - they recorded an xG of 1.86 despite fewer shots than Como, proving that the quality of the situations they manufactured was far superior to the volume of possession Como enjoyed.

In-game adjustments

Cesc Fabregas attempted to rectify their lack of penetration at half-time by introducing Samuele Ricci and Ivan Smolcic. This change was aimed at providing more defensive stability against the counter and fresh legs in the midfield engine room to disrupt Inter's outlet passes. These tweaks did help Como sustain pressure later in the game, but the damage had already been done in the first half.

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Cristian Chivu responded with a series of pragmatic substitutions as the match progressed. Bringing on Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Piotr Zielinski in the 72nd minute added veteran composure to the midfield, helping to kill the game’s momentum. The later introduction of Benjamin Pavard for Marcus Thuram in the 88th minute signaled a shift to a pure defensive shell, effectively a 5-4-1, to ensure the clean sheet. These changes were reactive but effective, nullifying any late aerial threat from Como’s corners and ensuring the visitors remained restricted to long-range efforts that barely tested Josep Martínez.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the match was decided by Inter Milan’s superior understanding of 'moments.' While Como played the more aesthetically pleasing football in terms of ball retention, Inter were tactically superior in identifying and exploiting the opponent’s structural weaknesses. The decision to play a reactive, transition-based game allowed Inter to score twice before Como could even adjust their defensive height. Efficiency trumped volume; Inter’s clinical finishing and disciplined low block ensured that Como’s 595 passes were rendered a statistical curiosity rather than a path to victory.