On the bench? Inter Miami boss Tata Martino offers update on Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets ahead of Cruz Azul clash

Inter Miami CF head coach Tata Martino revealed his plans for Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets ahead of Friday's Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona stars were unveiled by Inter Miami last Sunday and the pair are expected to make their debuts on Friday in a Leagues Cup encounter against Cruz Azul. Although manager Martino did admit that both the superstars are fit to take the pitch, he was coy on whether they will start the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "From what I have seen up to now they are going fit to play and it is likely that on Friday they can be there," Martino said. "Whether that will be as starters or coming in at the half, we will have to make that decision yet, but as I see it, Leo as well as Busi can play [on Friday]," he told ESPN Fútbol 12.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martino believes that Messi will continue to remain hungry for more silverware as he is in a new league which remains unconquered.

"What has not changed is his desire to continue competing and winning. I think it shows a very salient trait Leo has as a football player. His perpetual desire to compete and win. I think that winning the World Cup took a great weight off his back.

"But someone I admire a lot told me that he is coming to MLS carrying an empty suitcase but without all the pressure he had in Barcelona in 2010-2011 or the pressure of the national team. Now, I think I am going to find a very competitive version of him because he has the need to win wearing this shirt now, because he has not won here yet," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR? It has been over a month since both Messi and Busquets were involved in a competitive match. While the 2022 World Cup winner played on June 15 in a friendly against Australia in China, Busquets's last appearance was for Barcelona against Mallorca on May 28.