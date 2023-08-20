WATCH: Inter Miami boss Tata Martino sprayed with champagne during press conference after Lionel Messi leads Herons to Leagues Cup glory

Inter Miami's players wasted no time in getting their manager in on the celebrations, drowning Martino in champagne after their Leagues Cup triumph.

Inter Miami win thrilling penalty shootout

Martino has press conference interrupted by jubilant players

Doused in champagne as celebrations ensue.

WHAT HAPPENED? The squad stormed into Martino's post-match press conference and showered their manager in champagne in celebration after their penalty shootout victory over Nashville in the Leagues Cup final earlier today.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martino returned to MLS to manage Inter Miami earlier this year after a stint with Atlanta United between 2016 and 2018. It would have been for nights like last night that he made the move back to the U.S. as he helped capture the Herons first-ever trophy, a title that sees Lionel Messi become the most decorated player of all time with 44 major honours.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINO? There's no doubt he'll be enjoying this success with Inter Miami but his attention must quickly turn to yet another big game. The Herons take on Cincinnati in the U.S Open Cup semi-final on August 24.