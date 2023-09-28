Inter Miami boss Tata Martino said Lionel Messi will play again this season after the Herons fell in the U.S. Open cup final 2-1 to the Dynamo.

Inter Miami lose Open Cup final 2-1

Messi misses due to injury

Martino says Argentine will be back

WHAT HAPPENED? After missing out on the Open Cup final Wednesday night due to injury, Lionel Messi will be evaluated throughout the remainder of the season on a weekly basis, Martino told media Wednesday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It was not prudent for him to play," Martino said. "Too risky, even for a few minutes. He will play in league games going forward, but will go game by game based on what medical team tells us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Herons played their fourth game without the Argentine since his arrival statesid. Messi had previously missed two matches due to international duty and then again this past week due to the same lingering injury.

The Argentine watched Wednesday's match from the stands at DRV PNK Stadium with his family, but could be back to action come this weekend.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The Herons host New York City FC on Saturday, September 30