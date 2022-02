Inter Miami signs USMNT & ex-Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin on free transfer

Inter Miami has confirmed they have completed the signing of United States National Team defender DeAndre Yedlin.

The 28-year-old had his contract with Galatasaray terimanted by mutual consent on January 27, with Inter Miami acquiring the full-back ahead of their MLS opener against Chicago on February 26.

Yedlin, who has 71 caps for USMNT, returns to the States after seven years in Europe, where he featured for the likes of Tottenham, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

What's the details?

Inter Miami has announced that Yedlin has signed a contract until 2025, with the option for a further year.

Miami has acquired Yedlin on a free transfer, with Phil Neville's side having the No.1 allocation pick ahead of the 2022 MLS season starting.

The Allocation Ranking List, which Inter Miami are at the top of, allows MLS sides to allocate a slot in their squad to players who have previously left MLS for a transfer fee of over $500,000.

What's been said?

Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson told the club's official website: "I'm thrilled that we're able to bring a player of the quality of DeAndre to Inter Miami.

"He is a very talented, exciting, and dynamic player on the pitch and an experienced winner who is also a positive character in the locker room that will help us improve our roster.

"He's a well-rounded right back who likes to get up and down the pitch and has proven himself in MLS, the Premier League, the Super Lig, and at the international level, and we look forward to seeing him help us succeed now at Inter Miami."

