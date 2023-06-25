WATCH: Inter Miami fan throws Lionel Messi GOAT banner away after wasted '1,200-mile' trip to watch him play against Philadelphia Union

An Inter Miami fan was left disappointed after travelling "1,200 miles" to watch Lionel Messi play against the Philadelphia Union in MLS.

Inter Miami fan threw away Messi banner

Traveled 1200 miles to watch Messi in action

Philadelphia Union thrashed Inter Miami 4-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter Miami fan expected Messi to make his debut for his favourite club in MLS on Saturday against the Philadelphia Union and had carried a banner that read, "I travelled 1,200 miles to see the GOAT."

After witnessing a 4-1 drubbing of his team and being unable to catch Messi in action, the fan threw away the banner in frustration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will be unveiled as Inter Miami player after his current deal at Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30 and is then expected to make his debut in the U.S. On Saturday as he celebrated his 36th birthday, the Argentine returned to his old club Newell's Old Boys, where he took part in a testimonial game for his former national team colleague Maxi Rodriguez. He scored a stunning first-half hat-trick for Argentina at his old stomping ground, which included a trademark free-kick.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The Argentina skipper will soon head to the United States to kick off his Inter Miami career. He could make his debut in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican club Cruz Azul on July 21.