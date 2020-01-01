Inter have all the resources needed to sign Messi from Barcelona, says former president Moratti

The Blaugrana skipper is widely tipped to retire at Camp Nou but a long-time admirer believes the Nerazzurri have what it takes to prise him away

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti has claimed that current owners Suning Holdings Group have “everything is takes” to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona as fresh rumours continue to swirl regarding the Argentina captain's future.

Messi has voiced his disapproval at the level of performances at times in 2019-20, while the club's transfer dealings and head coach appointments have many wondering whether the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is considering a move elsewhere.

And while Moratti ultimately failed in his attempts to lure Messi to San Siro during the early stages of his Barca career, the 75-year-old businessman believes that the club's new owners have everything that would be required to land their dream signing.

“I am just a simple fan of Inter now, so I don’t have any inside information,” Moratti told Quotidiano Sportivo. “Having said that, I do know this: Suning have everything it takes to bring Messi to Milan, in terms of both resources and competence.”

One pursuit that did prove successful was the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, a move that Moratti initially saw as a massive gamble – especially as it helped spell the end for former captain Mauro Icardi at the club.

Now, however, Moratti admits he was wrong to doubt Antonio Conte's push to sign the Belgian, with the striker proving a fantastic addition to the club alongside fellow frontman Lautaro Martinez.

“I got it wrong on Lukaku,” Moratti confessed. “In all honesty, I thought he was just physically strong and feared we would regret losing Icardi. Instead, Romelu is a champion, always helps his team-mates and has good vision.

“Antonio Conte was right to demand his signing and then did so well to improve him. Winning the Europa League won’t be easy, as there are four very competitive sides left, but I do hope Inter can be the next Italian club to lift a European trophy.”

One Serie A side that will not be lifting a European trophy this season is Atalanta, who lost out to two late PSG goals in painful fashion.

And while Moratti congratulated Gian Piero Gasperini's side for their Champions League efforts, his words for Juventus, who were knocked out by Lyon, were not so kind.

“It’s one thing to be eliminated by PSG, another to go out against Lyon, the team seventh in Ligue 1. There is simply no comparison,” he sniped.

“Inter waited for 45 years between Champions League trophies, so Juve are pushing 25 years, maybe they’ll be quicker than we were…”