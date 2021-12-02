Inter's Eriksen training alone at former club Odense as January transfer window approaches

Christian Eriksen appears to have no future at Serie A giants Inter, but he is looking to prolong his playing career after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 and is currently using the training facilities at former club Odense Boldklub (OB).

The Denmark international has not taken in a competitive outing since collapsing in his country's opening game of a delayed European Championship finals against Finland on June 12.

He received life-saving treatment on the field in that contest, before being rushed to hospital, and has since been fitted with a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

What is the situation with Eriksen?

Eriksen has understandably taken a sizeable step back from football since suffering a serious health scare.

He is, however, eager to return to the professional ranks and is aware of the need to keep himself in shape in case any suitors come calling.

A spokesman for OB has told Reuters of the 29-year-old’s presence in his homeland: “Eriksen reached out to us, and he is now training by himself.

“It's natural for him since he played here in his youth and lives around the corner. We are very happy to be able to provide training facilities for him.”

Eriksen spent three years in OB’s youth system between 2005 and 2008 before heading off to join the famed academy ranks at Ajax.

It was from there that he was catapulted onto a world stage, with five years as a senior star in Amsterdam delivering 162 appearances, international recognition and a move to Tottenham.

A further six-and-a-half years were spent in London, taking in 305 appearances and scoring 69 goals, before moving to Inter in January 2020.

Why can’t Eriksen play for Inter?

Eriksen struggled to make the expected impact upon his arrival at San Siro, but did savour Serie A title glory in 2020-21.

He is tied to a contract with the Nerazzurri through to 2024, but those in Milan have made it clear that they are willing to walk away from those terms if another club can be found.

That is because Eriksen is not allowed to compete in Italian football with a defibrillator fitted.

Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation's technical scientific committee, said back in August: “With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season.

“Although the current conditions of the player don't meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity.

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind, who is now at Ajax, is one of those to have resumed a career at the highest level after having an ICD implant.

Eriksen is hoping to tread a similar path, with an opportunity to use the facilities at Odense being put to good use ahead of the January transfer window.

